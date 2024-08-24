IHC regrets state institutions' callousness in recovery of Azhar Mashwani's brothers

Justice Aurangzeb deplores unknown whereabouts of Mashwani's brothers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Saturday that callousness of state institutions in recovery case of two brothers of Azhar Mashwani was very discouraging.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the written order of the case.

The written order read that whereabouts of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers were still not known while terming the attitude of the state institutions very dispiriting.

Justice Aurangzeb wrote that the deputy attorney general had assured of meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard, adding that the government had submitted a very weak answer to the court.

It was further said in the written order that it wasn’t expected that the chief executive of the country would give this case the due attention it deserved, adding that partial arguments were given by the applicant’s lawyer while fixing the case in front of the available bench in the next hearing.

