FIR names 131 criminal suspects in Machhka attack case

The case included charges of terrorism, murder, kidnapping, and other offenses.

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – An FIR has been registered at Machhka Police Station in connection with the assault on the police.

The case, filed by Inspector Amjad Rasheed, named 131 criminal suspects from the Kosh Sailar and Andhar gangs.

According to the FIR, the attack was led by gang leaders Lakhi Mani and Guddu Kosh.

The police officers were ambushed near Shahoo Kosh's house while returning from the camp.

The robbers, equipped with rocket launchers, G3 rifles, and other weapons, targeted the officers with direct gunfire.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 12 officers and injuries to nine others.

FIR noted that during the assault, the robbers abducted Officer Ahmed Nawaz and stole official police firearms.

Additionally, the attackers caused severe damage to police vehicles with rocket launchers and gunfire, FIR said.