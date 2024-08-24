Police officials martyred in Kacha Machhka attack laid to rest

Police officials martyred in Kacha Machhka attack laid to rest

Funeral prayers for martyred officers were held at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines.

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Police officials who embraced martyrdom in the attack by robbers in Kacha Machhka area near Rahim Yar Khan were laid to rest on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for the martyred officers of Kacha Machhka were held at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the martyrs' bodies.

The funeral prayers were attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, and Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial, along with DG Rangers Atif bin Akram, Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah, and Director Safe City Punjab DIG Ahsan Younas.

The funeral prayers were also attended by the martyrs' families, a large number of police officers and personnel and people from all walks of life.

After the prayers, the martyrs' bodies were sent to their native villages for burial. Among the martyrs, three officers belonged to the minority community, and their bodies were sent to their native villages for last rites after being given a guard of honor.

It should be noted that last night robbers hit the police convoy in the Kacha area in which 12 officers lost their lives, eight others got injured while five were missing who were rescued later.

