Multi-vehicle crash injures eight in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least eight persons sustained critical injuries in a crash involving three vehicles in Karachi’s Northern Bypass area on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a mini-truck overturned and fell on a car and rickshaw as a result eight people, including three women, were critically wounded. Eye-witnesses said that the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted in injured to a nearby hospital.

