Main power cable of Gakhar Mandi Grid Station catches fire

Gepco officials said that the power supply in the affected areas will be restored soon.

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 05:09:19 PKT

GAKHAR MANDI (Dunya News) – Several cities were plunged into darkness when ten feeders tripped as fire erupted in the main power cable of Gakhar Mandi Grid Station on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, power supply to Gujranwala, Gakhar Mandi, Wazirabad, Sohdara, Ahmadnagar, Alipur and their adjoining areas was disrupted which adversely affected the residents of these cities.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) officials said that the feeders tripped due to fire at the Gakhar Mandi Grid Station. They also informed the power supply in the affected areas will be restored soon.

