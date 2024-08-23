RYK attack: Punjab government announces head money for swift manhunt

Rs10m, Rs5m and Rs2.5m head money announced for different categories of dacoits

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government on Friday announced head money for the arrest of robbers of the Katcha area.

The head money for the most dangerous (high-value target) dacoits has been set at Rs10 million. Others have Rs5 million and Rs2.5 million bounty on their heads.

The move has been necessitated after gangsters claimed lives of 12 policemen in an audacious attack in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday night.

Maryam Nawaz said the terrorists involved in the killing of policemen would bite the dust.

At least 12 policemen were martyred and eight others injured in an attack on police mobile vehicles by dacoits of Katcha near Machka police camp II in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to police, 20 policemen were on way to rejoin their duty by two vehicles after day-off when one of the vehicles broke down. A band of dacoits attacked the police contingent with rocket launchers. Later, they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the vehicles.

Eleven policemen were martyred on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police added. Five policemen, who went missing in the mayhem, were later recovered.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police from across the district was called to the scene under the command of a DPO.

During the overnight retaliatory action, police claimed that they had killed the prime suspect and injured five of his accomplices.