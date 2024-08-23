Punjab government announces head money for Kacha area robbers

Rs10 million, 5 million and 2.5 million for different categories of dacoits announced

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government announced the head money for the robbers of the Kacha area.

The head money for the most dangerous (high-value target) dacoits was set at Rs 10 million, while Rs 5 million for dangerous dacoits and Rs 2.5 million for the arrest of less dangerous robbers and terrorists.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the terrorists involved in the martyrdom of policemen in rural areas will be brought to an end.