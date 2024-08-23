Funeral prayers held for policemen martyred in Rahim Yar Khan attack

The interior minister prays for martyred policemen

Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 18:46:00 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – The funeral prayers of the policemen martyred in a robbers’ attack in the Machkha camp of Kacha area, were offered.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Interior Secretary Punjab Nurul Amina Mengal, DG Rangers Punjab, military authorities and others participated in the prayers.

The martyrs were wrapped up in national flags transported to the police lines in the presence of the families of the martyrs.

The interior minister prayed and recited fatiha for the martyred policemen.

Naqvi also visited the officers attacked by the robbers at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

The interior minister ordered the hospital authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Earlier, IG Punjab, Punjab Interior Secretary reached the hospital and visited the policemen attacked by the robbers.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the IG said the Punjab police would continue operations till the complete elimination of the robbers in the Katcha.

It should be noted that last night robbers hit the police convoy in the Kacha area in which 12 officers lost their lives, eight others got injured while five were missing who were rescued later.

