ATC adjourns 190m pounds case till Aug 26

Pakistan Pakistan ATC adjourns 190m pounds case till Aug 26

Cross-examination of 34 out of 35 witnesses has been completed during hearings

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 17:19:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the 190 million pounds case till Aug 26.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case while Usman and Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas as respondents' lawyers appeared before the judge. Amjad Parvez and Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared on behalf of the NAB.

More to read: Pervez Khattak records his testimony in 190m pounds reference



During the hearing NAB's investigation officer, Umar Nadeem was partially examined.

It is to be recalled that the cross-examination of 34 out of 35 witnesses has been completed.

Both the PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present in the court.