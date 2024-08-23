Sept 8 public gathering will be held come what may: PTI

August 22 event was cancelled to avoid chaos

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 16:19:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Aleema Khan, sister of ex-PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has stressed that PTI’s public gathering on Sept 8 will be held in every condition on the emphasis of Imran Khan.

Speaking to media, Aleema Khan asserted that Imran Khan cancelled the Aug 22 public gathering in Islamabad to avoid chaos as religious parties were already protesting in the capital.

Imran Khan insisted that the Sept 8 public gathering would not be cancelled and instructed party leadership to prepare for it. He also suggested that the public should come out of their homes and attend the public gathering to take back the stolen mandate.

Asked about the response to his demand for a fair trial of Faiz Hameed, Imran Khan said “I am the leader of the biggest party of the country."



