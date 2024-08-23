LHC seeks response from parties in internet suspension case

Applicant requests complete restoration of the internet across the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has sought response from the parties on an application against internet suspension and firewall installation across the country.

The LHC’s Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard the case against internet suspension and firewall installation.

Earlier, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal recused himself from hearing a case against internet suspension and fire installation.

During the hearing, Justice Shakeel inquired about the key importance of this application.

Advocate Azhar Siddque informed the court that key evidence about internet suspension had been submitted in the application.

The petitioner contended that internet and social media was disrupted without any notice and reason across the country and every sector of life had been affected.

He mentioned that internet shutdown was a violation of fundamental rights.

The applicant requested the court to declare the federal government’s decision to suspend the internet null and void.

He demanded the court to direct the complete restoration of the internet across the country.

The court has sought the reply from the parties in the case and adjourned the case hearing until August 27.

The LHC has summoned representatives of the federal government, the Ministry of Information and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the court on next hearing in an another application. It adjourned the case hearing until Aug 21.



