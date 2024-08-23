PTI failed to mobilize people for public meeting: Musadik

He said that PTI’s undemocratic strategies had destroyed the country’s economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have failed to mobilize people for public meeting in Tarnol area.

Talking to a private television channel, Musadik Malik said that the people did not pay attention to the call given by the PTI leadership to hold a public meeting near the federal capital.

He said that the unpopular decisions taken by PTI leaders on May 9 to attack the state institutions has damaged the politics of PTI founder and added that PTI’s undemocratic strategies had destroyed the country’s economy as well as PTI’s politics.

Commenting on government efforts to address genuine issues of the common man, he said the federal government following the instructions of the prime minister had provided Rs 50 billion subsidy on electricity bills to lower the burden on poor people.

