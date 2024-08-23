12 cops martyred as bandits attack with rockets in Rahim Yar Khan

The convoy was attacked near Machka police camp II

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 09:05:09 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – At least 12 policemen were martyred and eight injured in an attack on police mobile vehicles by dacoits of Kacha near Machka police camp II here.

According to police, 20 cops were on way to re-join their duty on two vehicles after day-off when one of the vehicles broke down. A group of dacoits attacked the police contingent with rocket launchers. Later, they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the vehicles.

Eleven policemen martyred on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, they added. Five policemen, who went missing in the mayhem, were later recovered.

After the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police from across the district has been called to the scene under the command of a DPO.

The injured policemen have been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Interior Minister Naqvi condemns attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack.

Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of 11 police personnel in the attack. He paid tribute to the martyred police officers and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

CM Maryam seeks report from Punjab IG

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in the Kacha area.

She paid tribute to the police official martyred in the attack and extended condolences to the grieving families.

She instructed that the injured officers should be given the best medical care.

The chief minister also sought a report from Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar on the incident.

Following her directives, IG Dr Usman, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other officers concerned left for Rahim Yar Khan.