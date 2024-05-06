Three robbers killed in Rahim Yar Khan katcha area operation

Seven bandits were injured in the operation

Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 05:14:50 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police on Sunday claimed to have killed three robbers and injured their seven accomplices in an operation in katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan, Dunya News reported.

The dead and injured robbers belonged to Shar gang and were in dozens of heinous crimes such as murder and abduction for ransom.

The outlaws attempted to halt reinforcement of checkposts in Katcha areas. Two of the dead robbers were identified as Alam Shar and Nazir Shar.

They also martyred three policemen in Rahim Yar Khan. Police have seized weapons and plundered valuables from the dead robbers. The law enforcers have tightened the noose around the outlaws and decided to continue their operation until all the robbers are exterminated.