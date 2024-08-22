11 cops martyred as bandits attack with rockets in Rahim Yar Khan

The convoy was attacked near Machka police camp II

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 22:44:48 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – At least 11 policemen were martyred and seven others injured in an attack on police mobile vehicles by dacoits of Kacha near Machka police camp II in Rahim Yar Khan.

A group of dacoits launched the attack when one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down. Some of the policemen were also missing after the incident.

The culprits first attacked the police vehicles with rocket launchers before opening fire. Injured policemen have been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for treatment.

President Zardari slams attack on police convoy

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan.

A press release from the President’s House stated that the president extended his condolences to the families of the police officers, who were martyred in the attack.

The president emphasised the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

The president paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for their elevated ranks. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

Interior Minister Naqvi condemns attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack.

Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of 11 police personnel in the attack. He paid tribute to the martyred police officers and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

CM Maryam orders operation to recover missing cops

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in the Kacha area.

She paid tribute to the police official martyred in the attack and extended condolences to the grieving families.

She has also ordered an operation to recover the missing police officials and instructed that the injured officers should be given the best medical care. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also sought a report from the IG Police.

