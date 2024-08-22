Hafiz Naeem does not know sanctity of Sindhi words: Nasir Shah

Says Sindhis call their family head ‘Wadero’.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said Hafiz Naeemur Rehman actually does not know the sanctity of Sindhi words.

He expressed these views in response to Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s statement.

The minister said Sindhis called their family head ‘Wadero’.

“Our politics is for the people and state and we always will fight for the rights of the people, especially backwards,” he added.

“Our leaders sacrifice for the democracy, we don’t believe in religious, communal and linguistic politics,” the minister reiterated.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and its leadership do not like democracy and people’s development and prosperity in Pakistan, he concluded.

