PPP would have given 300 free electricity units if in power: Nasir Shah

Pakistan Pakistan PPP would have given 300 free electricity units if in power: Nasir Shah

Says we have identified 5,000 house that will be distributed solar panels, bulbs, fans and chargers

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 20:49:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that if there were a federal government led by the Pakistan Peoples Party, electricity up to 300 units would be provided free of charge.

“We are planning to provide 1-100 units of electricity free in Sindh and Balochistan, and in the second phase, 300 units will be free. Additionally, we are working on solar panel installations,” he said while addressing a press conference.

“We have identified 5,000 households that will receive solar panels, bulbs, fans, and chargers. Around 1.3 million people will benefit from this initiative,” he reiterated.

He further mentioned that the PPP government is planning to build a solar park that will contribute electricity to the NTDC, allowing people to receive up to 300 units of free electricity.

“Mini-grids will also be installed in small villages to facilitate the residents of these areas,” he added.

The provincial minister noted that the Sindh Chief Minister had repeatedly written to the federal government regarding road construction.

“Construction of roads is the responsibility of the National Highway Authority (NHA). It is unfortunate that while roads are well-constructed in other parts of the country, the situation in Sindh is not good,” he concluded.