Court acquits former MNA Aliya Hamza in May 9 case
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala has acquitted former MNA Aliya Hamza in the case related to the May 9 incidents.
During the court proceedings, neither Aliya Hamza nor her lawyers appeared in court.
Subsequently, the court ruled in favor of Aliya Hamza, clearing her of charges in the May 9 case.
It is noted that Aliya Hamza was arrested by Gujranwala police upon her release from Sargodha Jail and was named as an accused in a case registered at the Cantt Police Station. She faced allegations of conspiring in the May 9 attacks.