Court acquits former MNA Aliya Hamza in May 9 case

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala has acquitted former MNA Aliya Hamza in the case related to the May 9 incidents.

During the court proceedings, neither Aliya Hamza nor her lawyers appeared in court.

Subsequently, the court ruled in favor of Aliya Hamza, clearing her of charges in the May 9 case.

It is noted that Aliya Hamza was arrested by Gujranwala police upon her release from Sargodha Jail and was named as an accused in a case registered at the Cantt Police Station. She faced allegations of conspiring in the May 9 attacks.

