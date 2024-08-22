Enforcement of Section 144 in Punjab challenged in LHC

Petitioner requests the court to annul the notification of Section 144

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Section 144 enforcement has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

A citizen filed the application through Advocate Azhar Siddique, making the Punjab government, the Punjab Home Secretary and the deputy commissioners respondents.

The citizen contended that Section 144 was imposed across Punjab on the political grounds to prevent a political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from staging public gathering.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the notification of Section 144 imposition null and void.

It is pertinent to note that the PTI was all set to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on Wednesday but postponed it to avoid chaos as a politico-religious party had planned a sit-in in the capital.

PUNJAB GOVT IMPOSES SECTION 144

The government of Punjab imposed Section 144 across the province and banned all kinds of gatherings including rallies, sit-ins and protests. The Home Department issued a notification.

A spokesperson said the decision had been taken to maintain law and order and protect human lives and property, given the threats of terrorism.

The ban will be applied from Aug 22 to 24.



