Punjab Home Department tightens crackdown on kite flyers, makers

Kite usage, making have been declared offensive crimes.

Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 12:15:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Home Department has tightened the crackdown on kite flyers.

The Punjab Home Department has declared the kite flying, kite making and its transportation a non bailable offence.

Not only kite flying but making, usage and transportation have been declared offensive crimes.

Punjab Cabinet has approved key amendments in the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act, 2007.

Kite flyers will be fined with 2 million or 3 to 5 years imprisonment. Individuals involved in kite flying will get additional one year imprisonment for not paying a fine.

Violators involved in making and transporting kites would be penalised with a 5 million fine and 5 to 7 years imprisonment.



Kite makers and transporters will get additional two years imprisonment for violation.

Kite flyer children will be warned for the first time but will be fined 50 thousand on second time violation and 100, 000 on violation of law for the third time. The parents, guardians of children would have to pay a fine.

Children will be penalised and sent to jail under Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 for violating law for the fourth time.

Preventive measures for the protection of human lives with the bloody play is much needed.

Hefty fines and strong penalties will discourage individuals from violating the law.