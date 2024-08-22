Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI's founder against state: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was the one who gave the targets for May 9, 2023 attacks and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder provided the manpower to achieve these targets.

Khawaja Asif said that the said that both Faiz Hameed and PTI founder had the same objective. He said that open trial is vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against the State.

Minister for Defense said that PTI had been found involved in attacking the national institutions on May 9. The nation must know about the sinister designs of PTI against the security institutions, he said.

Khawaja Asif further said that there is no precedent of an open trial of a general in our history. However, he said that if Imran Khan’s case is referred to the military courts then there will be an open trial.

