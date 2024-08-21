PTI pledges to hold Islamabad rally despite NOC cancellation

Suspension of NOC is unlawful, unconstitutional, contradiction to democracy, says PTI chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar says a peaceful rally will take place on Thursday (Aug 22) in compliance with the Islamabad High Court's orders.

Expressing his response to the suspension of the rally's NOC, Barrister Gohar stressed the party's commitment to holding a peaceful rally in accordance with the High Court's orders. The central leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, is scheduled to address the rally.

Barrister Gohar pointed out that the NOC cannot be withdrawn in light of the High Court's orders. He clarified that the gathering would be held at Tarnol Sangjani, located 30 kilometers away from the Red Zone. He also affirmed that only a rally will take place at five o'clock on Thursday, with no sit-in planned.

Likewise, Barrister Gohar highlighted the religious party's planned protest at D-Chowk at eight in the morning. He labelled the suspension of the NOC as unlawful, unconstitutional, and a contradiction to democracy.