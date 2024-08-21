Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 20:39:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government of Punjab has imposed Section 144 across the province and banned all kinds of gathering including rallies, sit-ins and protests.

The Home Department has issued a notification.

The ban will be applied from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24. It is said the ban was imposed to counter terror threats.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that Section 144 has been enforced throughout province, prohibiting all kinds of gatherings, rallies, processions and protests.

The spokesperson said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation and to protect human lives and property, given the threats of terrorism.

