Karsaz road accident: Driver sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The incident took place at the city’s Karsaz Road on August 19 which killed two people

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A Karachi court on Wednesday sent a driver, involved in a road accident which killed two people, on a 14-day judicial remand.

The incident took place at the city’s Karsaz Road on Aug 19 when a Land Cruiser had hit three motorcycles and one car which resulted in the loss of two lives while three seriously injured.

Earlier, police had not produced the accused in court by stating that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

She was presented before the court today as she had been discharged from the JPMS’s psychiatric ward.

The suspect’s lawyer said the charges against her client were bailable. At this, the IO responded that the section 302 had also been added in the case which was non-bailable.

Later, the court inquired whether she had come under any torture from police which she responded to in negative.

