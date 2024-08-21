In-focus

Hafiz Naeem urges public to support nationwide strike on Aug 28

Pakistan

The JI chief also slammed the government

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged the public to support the nationwide strike on Aug 28 without violence.

Addressing the audience, he stressed the significance of a successful strike and highlighted the participation of the traders community.

The JI chief also slammed the government, particularly targeting the IPPs for their financial activities like stripping people and expressing disapproval of the Sindh government. He said that the PPP was hand in glove with the establishment.

Furthermore, he said that the MQM was a land grabber party.  

