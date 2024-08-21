Hafiz Naeem urges public to support nationwide strike on Aug 28

Pakistan Pakistan Hafiz Naeem urges public to support nationwide strike on Aug 28

The JI chief also slammed the government

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 17:56:01 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged the public to support the nationwide strike on Aug 28 without violence.

Addressing the audience, he stressed the significance of a successful strike and highlighted the participation of the traders community.

More to read: JI announces nationwide protest against inflated bills on Aug 28



The JI chief also slammed the government, particularly targeting the IPPs for their financial activities like stripping people and expressing disapproval of the Sindh government. He said that the PPP was hand in glove with the establishment.

Furthermore, he said that the MQM was a land grabber party.