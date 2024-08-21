Inciting riots in UK: Court grants one-day physical remand of Farhan Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Inciting riots in UK: Court grants one-day physical remand of Farhan Asif

Asif was arrested for allegedly inciting riots in Britain through spreading fake news, says FIR

Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 17:39:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) - A district court on Tuesday granted one-day physical remand of accused Farhan Asif, who was arrested for allegedly inciting riots in Britain through spreading fake news.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Unit produced Farhan Asif before the Judicial Magistrate at the district courts, that granted physical remand for one day against the 14-day demand of the investigating agency. The investigating officer was instructed to complete the investigation process.

Farhan Asif is facing charges under sections 9 and 10-A of the PECA Act and also in a cybercrime case registered in the United Kingdom.

According to the FIR, Farhan Asif confessed his involvement in spreading of false news, including sharing misleading information about a stabbing incident in England.

Moreover, the article posted by Farhan Asif falsely attributed the stabbing incident to 17-year-old Ali Al-Shakati and made incorrect claims about the attacker's religion as Muslim. These lies incited riots in the UK, leading to Farhan Asif's identification as the individual who spread this information.

During the investigation, it was verified that Farhan Asif used the X account that disseminated false information. Two laptops and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused.

On August 20, Farhan Asif was confined by the Punjab Police's Organized Crime Unit and subsequently handed over to the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing for further investigation.

The false information spread by the website contributed to widespread unrest following a fatal attack on three young girls in Southport, UK, on August 19.

It has been established that Farhan Asif, a Pakistani citizen, acted alone in spreading fabricated news that fueled unrest in the UK.