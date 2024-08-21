ECP's updated list of registered political parties includes PTI

Pakistan Pakistan ECP's updated list of registered political parties includes PTI

PTI's leaders names remain in limbo due to unresolved intra-party elections

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 17:07:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled an updated list of registered political parties in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was included among the registered parties. However, it merits mention that the party’s leadership names remained in limbo as the PTI's chairman slot was not updated specifically due to unresolved status of intra-party elections.

According to the new list, the ECP has 166 registered political parties including the PTI.

The intra-party elections of the PML-N and Jamat-e-Islami have also been accepted.

The names of new presidents and chairmen of various political parties have also been updated.

The new list had also not updated the name of PTI chairman however, the names of PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif and JI Emir Naeemur Rehman have been updated.

By the same token, Mahmood Khan’s name as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians and Asif Ali Zardari’s name as chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians have also been included.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s name as PPP chairman and Asfandyar Wali as ANP president have been enlisted.