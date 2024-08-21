Bilawal to meet PM to discuss concerns over PML-N policies

PPP suggests usage of coal in Thar is a viable option for cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bialwal Bhutto Zardari is set to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif today to put reservations about PML-N policies.

According to sources, Bilawal would present concerns over economic policies in his meeting with the PM in the evening.

PPP chairman would inform the PM about reservation on power subsidy in Punjab against IMF policies and not following written agreements.

Bilawal would present suggestions about long term resolve for the power crisis and usage of coal available in Thar for cheap power generation.

As per PPP sources, the federal government discussion on the matter of electricity with the Sindh government was needed.

Electricity crisis long-term and sustainable resolve would be recommended on the willingness of the federal government.