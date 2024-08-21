Imran Khan demands open court trial of General (R) Faiz Hameed.

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 14:39:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has called for an open court trial for General (R) Faiz Hameed.

In an informal discussion with journalists, Imran Khan stated that he demanded the trial of General (R) Faiz Hameed be conducted in an open court.

He argued that the issue between General Faiz (R) and himself was not an internal military matter.

He further said that as a former civilian prime minister, taking his case to a military court would damage Pakistan’s image.

Khan mentioned that General (R) Faiz became irrelevant after retirement and questioned the benefit of maintaining contact with him, asserting that Faiz was no longer a hero post-retirement.

Imran Khan also claimed that if General (R) Faiz was indeed the central figure in the alleged conspiracy of May 9, then he insisted on an open trial.

Khan alleged that the order for his abduction on May 9 came from the top military authority. Khan referred the issue of May 9 as a local issue and not a matter of national security.