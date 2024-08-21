190m pound reference hearing postponed yet again

Barrister Zafar informed court that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel were engaged in IHC

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The hearing of the 190 million pound reference in the Accountability Court has been postponed for the eighth consecutive time to August 23, with no proceedings taking place.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court conducted the hearing, during which PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom. Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Barrister Zafar informed the court that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel was engaged in the Islamabad High Court.

In response, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi stated that the defense lawyers have not cross-examined the investigating officer for the eighth time, accusing them of using delaying tactics.

Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi noted that the Islamabad High Court had ordered the trial to proceed, and if cross-examination of the witness was not conducted within three attempts, the right to defense may be forfeited.



He mentioned that NAB has not yet filed a request to forfeit the right to defense and urged the court to compel the defense lawyers to complete their cross-examination of the investigating officer.

Due to the unavailability of the defense lawyers, the hearing was postponed, and cross-examination of NAB’s investigating officer, Mian Umar Nadeem, was not conducted.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, adjourned the case until August 23.