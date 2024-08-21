Internet slowdown case: PHC issues notice to PTA, IT secretary

Firewall installation made users unable to download and send data

Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 13:51:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and IT federal secretary on an application against internet slowdown across the country.

PHC’s two member bench including Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan heard the case against internet slowdown.

Applicant’s counsel Noman Mohib Kakakhel stated that users were facing disruptions to access internet and social media due to internet slowdown across the country.

Justice Ijaz Anwar inquired about the firewall. Lawyer informed the court that the firewall could control and halt anything or content on the digital platforms.

Firewall installation made users unable to download and send audio and video or other data, only text messages were sent, he added.

The court remarked that internet issues had been prevailing for many days.

The lawyer responded that the internet connectivity issue was prevailing across the country and the government hadn’t sorted out the matter.

The court asked about the government's stance on the internet connectivity issues as the government announced that VPN excessive usage had created the issue.

Lawyer told the court that users were compelled to use VPN although VPN usage had some pitfalls but there was no alternative other than it.

Consequently, PHC adjourned the case hearing by issuing notice to PTA and IT federal secretary.

It is pertinent to note that PTA Chairman stated that damage of internet cable has created internet connectivity issues while Minister for IT Shaza Fatima informed that excessive use of VPN has slowed down the internet.

Applications have been filed in the Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court against internet and social media disruptions.