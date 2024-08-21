Meta's VP for Asia Pacific Simon Milner meets with PM Shehbaz

PM highlighted the immense potential in Pakistan’s information technology and digital media sectors.

Wed, 21 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A five-member delegation from technology giant Meta, led by Vice President for Asia Pacific Simon Milner, met with the Prime Minister in Islamabad on Tuesday to explore potential collaboration opportunities in Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pakistan.

In a discussion with the delegation, the prime minister highlighted the immense potential in Pakistan’s information technology and digital media sectors. He also noted that, for the first time in the country’s history, a record budget has been allocated to promote information technology.

The prime minister expressed his intention to leverage Meta’s expertise in information technology and artificial intelligence. He also instructed the relevant authorities to address and resolve all issues related to Meta’s operations in Pakistan.

The Meta delegation informed the prime minister about the company’s services in Pakistan and the Asia Pacific region. They also highlighted that Meta has organized the region’s first artificial intelligence competition in Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated working together for the development and promotion of digital media and artificial intelligence sectors in Pakistan.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Tania Aidrus and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.

