Bushra Bibi discharged in 12 cases related to May 9 riots

Bushra Bibi along with PTI founder was involved in May 9 related cases

Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 19:01:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was exonerated from all charges in 12 cases related to May 9 incidents.

Bushra Bibi along with PTI founder was involved in May 9 related cases. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the police's request for her physical remand.

After a detailed hearing, the anti-terrorism court rejected the police's application for Bushra Bibi's physical remand. The police aimed to investigate her in 12 cases, including the GHQ attack case. However, her lawyer, Salman Safdar, represented her and opposed the police requests in the anti-terrorism court.

The court, after hearing both sides, exonerated Bushra Bibi in May 9 cases.