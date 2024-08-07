May 9 case: Aliya Hamza released from Gujranwala jail

Her release orders were submitted earlier in the day and she left the jail with her family

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - In the May 9 riots case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aliya Hamza was released from Gujranwala Central Jail following the court’s order.

Her release orders were submitted earlier in the day and she left the jail with her family.

The Lahore High Court had barred law enforcement agencies from arresting Hamza in any case till August 29.

LHC's Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by Hamza Jameel, Aliya Hamza's husband, who sought protective bail to prevent further arrests in cases she was unaware of.

"No agency will arrest Aliya Hamza without permission of the Lahore High Court," Justice Najafi declared.



