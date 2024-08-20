PM urges other provinces to emulate Punjab's power relief measures

Govt is working on a comprehensive plan for reforms in different sectors of economy

Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 18:19:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government in consultation with provincial governments is working on a comprehensive plan for reforms in different sectors of the economy.

Addressing the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister said the power sector, agriculture, digitalization of FBR, commerce, and trade are the key focuses of this plan.

The prime minister said the recent package announced by the Punjab government for electricity consumers, using electricity between 200 to 500 units, is from the provincial budget and there is no contribution by the federal government to it.

Regretting the rumours being spread in this regard, he said there should be no politics on relief measures, and instead all the provincial governments should follow suit and take steps to provide relief to the people.

“The federal government is doing its part to provide relief to people across the country. Rs50 billion subsidy package in electricity prices to consumers across the country, using upto 200 units of electricity for three months from July to September. The relief package covered about 86 percent electricity consumers across the country,” said the PM.

Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned a Rs70 billion project, in collaboration with the federal and Balochistan governments, to shift 28,000 tubewells in the province to solar energy. He stated that the federal government has a share of Rs55 billion in this project.

Highlighting the measures to stabilise the economy, the prime minister said that inflation is at its lowest rate in the last three years, having dropped from 38 percent to 11 percent. He added that efforts to reduce it further will continue.

Regarding the recent damages caused by monsoon rains in various parts of the country, the prime minister appreciated the NDMA's coordination and efforts.

On this occasion, the Cabinet offered fateha for the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing war against terrorism, as well as for those who died in the flash floods and rains.

