Musadik Malik accuses PTI of being involved in anti-state activities

Says PTI has launched a campaign "No Imran, No Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Who is the mastermind of May 9 violence? It will reveal after investigations, said Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik here on Monday.

Speaking at Dunya News’ programme ‘On The Front’, the minister alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was acting on an anti-state agenda.

He said the PTI had launched a campaign "No Imran, No Pakistan".

He alleged that the party had been involved in efforts to weaken the country through various tactics, including the events of May 9 and a targeted social media campaign.

“The PTI has been engaging in lobbying against Pakistan, even hiring lobbyists in foreign countries to serve its agenda, the minister alleged.

He said cipher was used as a tool to destabilise the country and get political mileage.

He said those who had sought to weaken Pakistan economically and politically had been rejected by the people of the country.

PTI's Ahmad Awais said there was no evidence that PTI founder Imran Khan was involved in the May 9 violence. He said any case required evidence to prove allegations.

Senator Palwasha Khan said nothing could be said before investigation and proofs.



