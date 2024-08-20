Musadik accuses PTI of involving in anti-state activities

Musadik accuses PTI of involving in anti-state activities

He speaks at Dunya News' programme 'On The Front'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Who is the mastermind of May 9 violence? It will reveal after investigations, said Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik here on Monday.

Speaking at Dunya News’ programme ‘On The Front’, the minister alleged said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was acting on an anti-state agenda.

He said the PTI had launched a campaign ‘No Imran, No Pakistan’.

He alleged that the party has been involved in efforts to weaken the country through various tactics, including the events of May 9 and a targeted social media campaign.

“PTI has been engaging in lobbying against Pakistan, even hiring lobbyists in foreign countries to serve its agenda, the minister alleged.

He said cipher was used as a tool to destabilise the country and get political millage.

He said those who have sought to weaken Pakistan economically and politically have been rejected by the people of the country.

PTI Ahmad Owais said there were no evidence that PIT founder Imran Khan was involved in May 9 violence, adding evidence are brought in the court of law to prove allegations.

Senator Palwasha Khan said nothing could be said before investigation and proofs.

