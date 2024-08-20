Nation salutes Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom day

Pakistan Pakistan Nation salutes Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom day

Brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn’t allow country’s dignity to be tarnished

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 01:13:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The nation is observing the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of its hero Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on Tuesday (today), who on August 20, 1971 sacrificed his life in defending the country and its dignity.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got a commission on March 14, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) course.

He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Masroor for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah.

On August 20, 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the aircraft’s controls and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.

The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn’t allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished.

In recognition of Rashid Minhas’s supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e Haider.

He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery & sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his Shahadat Anniversary.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 20, 1971.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas’s martyrdom anniversary is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland.