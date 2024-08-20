President, PM pay tributes to martyred soldiers in Bajaur

Say security forces successfully thwarted terrorists’ infiltration attempt

ISLAMABAD (APP) - In their messages, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers in fight against terrorists in the border areas of Bajaur.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of three soldiers of Pak army in Bajaur during their fight against terrorists and paid tribute to their sacrifice in defending the country.

A press release from the President House stated that the president praised the martyrs as the nation’s pride and expressed deep gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.

He highlighted that the security forces successfully thwarted the terrorists’ infiltration attempt, defeating them decisively.

The president affirmed that the entire nation salutes the Pakistan Army’s spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

The president stated that the entire nation honors its martyrs and will forever remember their sacrifices.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for their families to find strength and solace during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for their successful operation in the border areas of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the killings of five Khawarji terrorists.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister, in his condolence message, prayed for the elevation of ranks in Jannah for the five Pakistani Army soldiers, including Naik Inayat Khan and Lance Naik Umer Hayat and Sepoy Waqar Khan.

The Prime Minister prayed Almighty Allah to grant patience to the families of the martyred soldiers. He praised the courage of the Pakistani Army, calling them a steadfast shield for the nation.

