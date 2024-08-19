In-focus

Qureshi's remand extended in May 9 cases

Qureshi's remand extended in May 9 cases

Pakistan

The court orders PTI leader to appear before court on Sept 2

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court has extended 14-day judicial remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 cases.

Judge Irfan Haider heard the cases. The court ordered the PTI leader to appear before the court on Sept 2.

However, Qureshi was not present in the court.

Read more: Shah Mahmood Qureshi shifted to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail 

The court was told Qureshi was not brought to court due to the security reasons.
 

Related Topics
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Related News