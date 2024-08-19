Qureshi's remand extended in May 9 cases

The court orders PTI leader to appear before court on Sept 2

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court has extended 14-day judicial remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 cases.

Judge Irfan Haider heard the cases. The court ordered the PTI leader to appear before the court on Sept 2.

However, Qureshi was not present in the court.

The court was told Qureshi was not brought to court due to the security reasons.

