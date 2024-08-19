Qureshi's remand extended in May 9 cases
Pakistan
The court orders PTI leader to appear before court on Sept 2
LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court has extended 14-day judicial remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 cases.
Judge Irfan Haider heard the cases. The court ordered the PTI leader to appear before the court on Sept 2.
However, Qureshi was not present in the court.
Read more: Shah Mahmood Qureshi shifted to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail
The court was told Qureshi was not brought to court due to the security reasons.