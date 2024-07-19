Shah Mehmood Qureshi shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been shifted from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore on Thursday.

According to sources, the incarcerated PTI leader will be presented before the anti-terrorism court in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sources said that the cases related to May 9 riots are being heard in Lahore against Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He will be transferred back to Adiala Jail after his appearance in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on July 15 indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Shadman police station attack case of May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad held proceedings of the case in the Kot Lakhpat Jail where Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also produced before the court. The court framed charges against Qureshi who denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

