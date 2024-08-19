Other provinces can offer electricity bill relief: Tarar

Tarar said Punjab will provide Rs 45 billion relief to consumers falling between 201-500 units

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that other provinces like Punjab can provide relief in electricity bills to their citizens.

Talking to the media, the minister said that it was the top priority of the incumbent government to provide electricity relief to people under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the federal government provided relief of Rs50 billion to the users consuming 1-200 units per month.

Later, the minister said, that the Punjab government made further relief of Rs45 billion to consumers falling between 201-500 units. This was made possible after cutting the development funds.

He said that instead of lauding the Punjab government's act of relief the Sindh government and the Jamaat-e-Islami started propaganda campaigns against it.