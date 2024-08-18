Those involved in propaganda against power relief must be ashamed: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Says other provinces should follow Punjab to provide relief to public

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has criticised those spreading propaganda about relief in electricity bills given by the Punjab government, calling it shameful.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Aurangzeb stated that the PML-N was committed to facilitate the public, emphasising that they were delivering relief to electricity consumers even under challenging conditions.

She highlighted that the PML-N has consistently aimed to make life easier for the people.

Aurangzeb mentioned that the Punjab government announced relief for electricity consumers, with 45 billion rupees allocated from the provincial budget.

She noted that relief was being provided to consumers using between 201 and 500 units of electricity, while those using up to 200 units were receiving relief from the federal government.

She accused some of making baseless claims about the relief measures, asserting that these actions are part of a continuum of federal initiatives.

The PML-N leader added that relief at Rs 14 per unit will also be provided to residents of Islamabad.

"PREVIOUS GOVT LED COUNTRY TO DEFAULT"

She criticised those who were now disparaging the relief efforts, pointing out that they had previously led the country to ruin over a four-year period marked by incompetence, theft, and corruption.

The senior provincial minister condemned the previous administration for not providing any relief and for allegedly stripping the public of the relief previously granted by Nawaz Sharif.

She accused these critics of wanting only destruction and lamented that they had brought the country to the brink of default, with a devastated economy and rampant inflation.

PROVINCES SHOULD FOLLOW PUNJAB MODEL

Marriyum stated that Nawaz Sharif had requested all provinces to reduce their budgets to provide relief to the public.

She expressed confidence that all provinces would follow suit, emphasising that the difference lies in leadership, vision, and intent.

She highlighted that one province has already developed a mechanism for this purpose and encouraged all provinces to adopt this practice.

Minister expressed a desire for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to also receive relief on their electricity bills and offered to share their model with other provinces.

Aurangzeb revealed that the Punjab Energy Department has issued letters to distribution companies, ensuring that consumers who have already paid their August bills will receive refunds.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing inflation, noting that making bread more affordable was part of the Punjab CM’s agenda.

She added that a Ramadan package was provided right at the doorstep of households as soon as Maryam Nawaz took office.

“PROVIDED OPPORTUNITIES INSTEAD OF BOMBS”

The PML-N leader also highlighted new initiatives, including a solar scheme, following the tradition of providing laptops and scholarships initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

She contrasted this with the previous administration, accusing them of leaving youth with petrol bombs rather than opportunities.

Aurangzeb asserted that it was the responsibility of Maryam Nawaz to make essentials like flour, onions, and bread more affordable.

She criticised those who promised to build five million homes but failed to deliver even a single one.

Marriyum Aurangzeb noted that government measures were leading to a reduction in inflation and interest rates, which will provide the poor with better opportunities to build homes.