Rauf Hassan hasn't done anything illegal, says Barrister Gohar

Says Hassan is and educated man who routinely writes columns

Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 13:37:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday that PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s contacts with foreign journalists were normal and legal.

Speaking outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI chief said that Rauf Hassan was an educated person who wrote articles in different newspapers, adding that his contact with other journalists was a normal thing.

He further said that the PTI would fully participate in local bodies election of Islamabad, urging candidates to submit as many nomination papers as possible.

Gohar blamed the Punjab Government for taking funds out of development schemes for lowering electricity rates in Punjab, adding that incumbent Punjab leadership had failed in controlling electricity prices.

