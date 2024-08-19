Constable martyred as gunmen attack police mobile in Lakki Marawt
Two other police officials, including an SHO, sustained injuries in the attack.
LAKKI MARAWT (Dunya News) – A police constable embraced martyrdom when some unidentified persons opened fire on a police mobile in Lakki Marawt on Sunday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, a mobile van of Bargi Police Station came under attack in Lakki Marawt, as a result constable Nisar Khan died on the spot while two other police officials, including an SHO, sustained injuries.
The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the attack. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and launched a search operation after cordoning off the area. However, no arrest was reported till filing of this report.