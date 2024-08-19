Constable martyred as gunmen attack police mobile in Lakki Marawt

Two other police officials, including an SHO, sustained injuries in the attack.

Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 03:53:24 PKT

LAKKI MARAWT (Dunya News) – A police constable embraced martyrdom when some unidentified persons opened fire on a police mobile in Lakki Marawt on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a mobile van of Bargi Police Station came under attack in Lakki Marawt, as a result constable Nisar Khan died on the spot while two other police officials, including an SHO, sustained injuries.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the attack. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and launched a search operation after cordoning off the area. However, no arrest was reported till filing of this report.

