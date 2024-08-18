Fazl says country's resources belong to common people

Sun, 18 Aug 2024

KARAK (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday all stakeholders need to understand that country’s resources are the right of the people of the country.

He said "we will not allow our resources to be occupied as they belong to the masses."

Without mentioning specifics, he said the international community wanted to eliminate the religious identity of the Muslims.

He said the rulers of the country should tell the people on whose signal, they have been wasting the investment of China.

