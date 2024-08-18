New era of oppression is about to begin: Salman Raja

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 19:34:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has said it seems a new era of oppression is about to begin in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader said the Feb 8 elections would never be forgotten.

Despite the alarming state of affairs, Raja praised the people's unwavering loyalty to PTI.

“This high time you stand up and eliminate fraud from the country,” he said, adding that what was happening in the country was shameful.

