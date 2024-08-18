Establishment's role does not deserve criticism, says Gilani

Establishment's role does not deserve criticism, says Gilani

He also paid tribute to the national hero Arshad Nadeem

Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 18:12:26 PKT

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stated that the establishment is fulfilling its role in the country and does not deserve criticism.

He made these comments while addressing the media in Mian Channu, where he honored national hero Arshad Nadeem for his contributions that brought pride to the country.

Gilani stressed the need for urgent measures to address the economic challenges that are making life difficult for people.

He urged that all political stakeholders work tirelessly to alleviate inflation and improve the lives of citizens.