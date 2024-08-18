Four of family die as roof collapses in Attock

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Four members of a family lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in the village of Ahmedal, Attock on Sunday.

Among the deceased are two children and a woman, while another woman suffered serious injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot, initiated rescue work and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

