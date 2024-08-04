Roof collapse kills three in Tank due to heavy rains

a roof of a house collapsed in village Kot Murtaza of District Tank due to heavy rains today

TANK (Dunya News) – Three persons including two women and a child killed while three others injured when a roof of a house collapsed in village Kot Murtaza of District Tank due to heavy rains today.

According to Rescue 1122, relief efforts are underway and injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Tank.

Meanwhile, Tank-South Waziristan road is temporarily closed for traffic at Garah Baloch area due to flash flood in area.